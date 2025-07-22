EC seeks data on polling officials in last 3 nat’l elections

The Election Commission has sent letters to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners seeking information on officials responsible for conducting the last three national elections.

Following the filing of a case over electoral irregularities with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station on June 22, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) requested the information, prompting the EC to take the initiative.

The EC issued the letter on July 20. It was signed by EC Deputy Secretary Monir Hossain.

According to the deputy secretary, on July 3, the PBI sent a letter requesting detailed information on returning officers, presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers who served in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 national parliamentary elections.

The EC's letter to the divisional commissioners and DCs said, in connection with a case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the PBI (Dhaka metro north) had requested names, parents' names, permanent and current addresses, NID numbers, passport numbers, and mobile numbers of the officials deployed in those elections -- organised by polling centre.

The letter also asked that the information be sent to the EC Secretariat on an urgent basis.

In national elections, the 64 DCs and the divisional commissioners of Dhaka and Chattogram act as returning officers, while UNOs serve as assistant returning officers.

District and upazila election officers also carry out polling duties. Around 200,000 officials are appointed as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers.