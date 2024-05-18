EC seeks action against addl DIG

He collected his brother’s nomination in uniform for Jhenidah by-polls

The Election Commission has directed the home ministry to take action against Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Md Moniruzzaman for participating in election activities on behalf of his younger brother.

The EC sent a letter to the senior secretary of public security division of the ministry on May 13 in this regard.

EC Deputy Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman signed the letter, saying Moniruzzaman was present in uniform while collecting nomination papers for an aspirant candidate from the office of a political party for Jhenaidah-1 by-election, according to reports published in media.

The letter said the EC has directed to take action against the official concerned, mentioning that the action of Moniruzzaman is a violation of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

It also requested the home ministry to inform the EC about the action taken, including the departmental proceedings against Moniruzzaman.

Wearing his official uniform, Moniruzzaman went to the Awami League office on April 29 and submitted his brother's party nomination paper.

His brother, Shailkupa AL General Secretary Wahiduzzaman, was the AL candidate in the Jhenaidah-1 by-election.