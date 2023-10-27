EC must try to bring all parties to polls

Editors, journalists tell EC workshop

The Election Commission should continue its efforts to ensure the participation of all political parties in the next general election, senior journalists recommended yesterday.

They also said that there is no alterative to a consensus among political parties about a free, fair, participatory, and credible election.

Editors and senior journalists from different newspapers and television stations made the call at a workshop titled "12th Parliamentary Polls: Role of Media and Expectation of the Nation".

Speaking at the event, organised by the EC at its Agargaon office in the capital, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of the Daily Observer, said questions may arise if the election is not participatory and competitive.

"You [EC] should call the political parties [to meetings] time and again so that you can at least say you invited them but they did not show up," he said.

Referring to the EC's statement in the workshop's concept note that the expected environment is still not there for holding a free, fair, participatory, and festive election, Iqbal said, "Sometimes it is better not to tell the truth. The election is only two and a half months away. How will the polls be fair if someone now says that a favourable environment has not been created?"

Zahid Newaz Khan, chief news editor of Channel I, said that the parliamentary polls are less than three months away, but the people still doubt whether the elections will take place.

"Can the Election Commission negotiate with two political parties as a last resort?" he asked.

Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam said that the CEC has already mentioned that they have invited political parties to talks, but some of them did not show up.

"I would say you should continue inviting them. If needed, invite them ten times. If they turn down the invitation, people will evaluate that you have tried your best," he said.

He supported the EC's plan to send ballot papers to the polling stations on the morning of the voting day and appoint returning officers from the EC officials. "These are two good steps. We hope you will take the right decisions."

Mahfuz Anam said the election tribunals should announce their judgments promptly and if otherwise, their judgments will be less credible.

Daily Khaborer Kagoj Editor Mostofa Kamal asked whether the EC can tell the ruling party that a good election should be held for the betterment of the country and its people.

Mustafiz Shafi, editor of the Protidiner Bangladesh, said that there is no alternative to dialogues among political parties for a free and fair election.

Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam expressed optimism that the commission will set an example by holding the polls in a free and fair manner.

He stressed the need for creating a level playing field for all political parties.

Chief Editor of Maasranga Television Rejoanul Huq said that the issue over which the BNP and its like-minded parties do not want to take part in the polls is a political issue, and that the EC has nothing to do with resolving it.

Naem Nizam, editor of Bangladesh Pratidin, said the EC's statement on the absence of conducive situation ahead of the announcement of the polls schedule might create fear among the political parties who want to run in the elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said some political parties did not respond to their calls for dialogue, yet they would continue inviting those parties.

About concerns over his comment on unfavourable election environment, the CEC said, "The language may be wrong. I would still say that the environment is not fully conducive. But that doesn't mean that we won't hold the election."

He said the EC has repeatedly stated that the general election should be participatory and "effectively competitive".

Referring to the CEC's statement that presiding officers will halt elections if those are not conducted properly, Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan asked the CEC what he would do if irregularities occurred across the country.

In response, Habibul said, "In such a situation, elections will be suspended nationwide and those will take place again. If irregularities occur at specific polling centres, voting will be stopped there and fresh elections will be held. We have to be courageous."

He also said presiding officers would "carry out their duties as the CEC" at their respective polling stations. They have been instructed to take measures to prevent election irregularities.

Election commissioners Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Rashida Sultana and Md Alamgir, ATN Bangla Chief News Editor ZI Mamun, News 24 Executive Editor Rahul Raha, and Zahirul Alam, chief editor of NTV, among others, spoke at the programme.