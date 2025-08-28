EC likely to unveil polls roadmap today

The Election Commission is likely to announce its action plan or the roadmap for the 13th national parliamentary election today.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed shared the update with reporters at the EC headquarters in the capital, after the commission wrapped up its four-day hearings on the redrawing of 84 constituencies across 33 districts yesterday.

Over the four days, 1,185 objections and 708 recommendations were submitted.

"We will publish the final list as soon as possible," Akhtar said.

When asked about the action plan, he said, "Tomorrow [today] I will have the opportunity to provide more details, something better. Please wait until then."

Asked whether the roadmap would be unveiled today, the secretary replied, "If I reveal everything now, what would I keep as a secret for tomorrow? We will share the action plan with you once we have prepared it."

Asked why the roadmap -- which was supposed to be released last week -- was delayed, he said, "It is my own shortcoming. Since I was outside Dhaka, I might have fallen a bit behind."

"It is already done, probably sitting on my desk now. Holding it back for just one more day won't make much difference. As I've said, tomorrow I'll have the chance to share much more," he said.