EC ignoring its legal obligations

Says TIB

Even five months after the 12th national election, the Election Commission hasn't fulfilled its legal obligations to provide reports on the expenditures of candidates and political parties, said Transparency International Bangladesh in a statement yesterday.

Claiming the EC is violating the country's electoral laws by maintaining secrecy in this regard, TIB said, "There are no instances of the EC taking any punitive measures against candidates and political parties who have failed to submit their expenditure reports on time, which is not expected from a constitutional body."

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said the candidates, parties, and even the EC itself are disregarding the legal obligations related to election expenditures.

Candidates and parties have shown disinterest in submitting expenditure reports within the stipulated time, and the EC has not taken any punitive measures despite the crossing of the deadline, he added.

The 12th national polls took place on January 7, 2024, with February 7, 2024, being the deadline for candidates to submit their reports and April 7, 2024, for political parties.

EC is responsible for ensuring accountability of candidates and political parties that fail to adhere to electoral laws, Iftekharuzzaman said, adding, "The inactivity of EC is further encouraging candidates and parties to break the laws. This is embarrassing for a constitutional body like the Election Commission."