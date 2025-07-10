EC forms 5 committees to oversee polls preparations

The Election Commission (EC) has formed five coordination and oversight committees today to expedite preparations for the upcoming 13th national election.

The committees, each led by an election commissioner and comprising seven members, will oversee key areas such as law and order, field administration, training of polling officials, electoral laws and inquiries, expatriate voting, and coordination with local and foreign observers.

The formation of these committees was announced in five separate office orders issued today, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Shah Alam.

This move comes a day after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus directed the commission to complete election preparations by December.

According to the EC's directives: Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah will head two committees, one on law and order coordination and another on expatriate voting and observer coordination.

Election Commissioner Tahmida Ahmed will lead the committee on training of polling officials.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud will oversee electoral laws, rules, regulations, policy formulation, and electoral inquiries.

The field administration coordination committee will be chaired by Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar.