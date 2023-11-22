EC extends application deadline till December 7

International observers and media will be able to apply to observe the 12th parliamentary election till December 7 as the Election Commission has extended the deadline by 16 days.

The EC extended the deadline from November 21 as many international observers sought it, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said yesterday.

The EC earlier said it is committed to holding free, fair, credible and peaceful elections, and wants foreign election observers and media, alongside local observers.

According to the Guidelines for International Election Observers and Foreign Media, applicants, whether individuals or organisations, should possess practical experience in the fields of good governance, elections, democracy, peacebuilding, and human rights.

Additionally, applicants must provide proof of registration with their respective country's relevant authority and adhere to the election laws of Bangladesh.

The commission will not consider any observer accreditation applications from individuals convicted of electoral or any other fraud-related offences.