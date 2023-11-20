EC to ensure level playing field for all candidates

The Election Commission will ensure that activists of parties taking part in the upcoming national polls do not face "political harassment" and that a level playing field exists, said an election commissioner.

While talking to The Daily Star, two election commissioners said the EC would bring changes to the administration and police if there were specific allegations.

"In our country, the opposition always makes allegations regarding the set up of the administration [in favour of the ruling party]," Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said.

"Action can be taken if there are specific allegations and proof," he added.

He said the EC would leave no stone unturned to ensure a level playing field for all participating candidates.

Since October 28, the BNP and its allies have been calling blockades and strikes demanding the resignation of the government, reformations of the EC, and polls under a neutral interim administration.

At least 13,210 party leaders and activists were arrested across the country, and 296 cases were filed, BNP leaders have said.

Asked about stopping such arrests and harassment, Alamgir said, "We will take steps so that no one from parties that are taking part in the election faces any kind of political harassment."

"During the meeting with the law enforcers, we asked them clearly that there should be no political harassment," Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said.

He said no demands for bringing changes to the administration and police have been made to them. "We will look into the matter if there is any demand," he added.

The EC announced the schedule for polls on January 7 amid political turmoil over the election-time government. Political analysts and observers fear uncertainty and escalation of violence as the Awami League and the BNP have been sticking to their guns.