EC drafts stricter electoral code

Adds provision to cancel candidacy for serious breach

The Election Commission is set to adopt a stricter electoral code of conduct with a provision to disqualify any candidate for serious breach of conduct.

The newly finalised draft also includes other stricter penalties for breaches of conduct.

The draft makes it mandatory for all political parties and candidates to formally commit in writing that they would follow the code.

There is a new provision for candidates to present their manifestos from a specific platform simultaneously.

Campaign posters will be prohibited in a bid to make the election environment-friendly and disciplined.

Besides, members of the advisory council will not be able to participate in any election campaign as the advisers, ministers and lawmakers are now in a category of "very important persons".

Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Sanaullah yesterday said the draft was finalised at a meeting of the election commissioners.

"The draft will be uploaded to the Election Commission website, and people will be invited to give their opinions on it," he said.

The provision to cancel the candidacy is being included for the first time, he said.

According to article 91 (1) of the draft, if the Election Commission (EC) receives information that a candidate, their agent, or someone acting on their behalf has committed a serious offence or violated election rules -- either directly or with their consent -- the EC can launch an investigation. The candidate will get a fair chance to respond to the allegation.

If the investigation finds the candidate guilty, the EC can cancel that individual's candidacy.

Certain restrictions have also been imposed on the use of government facilities like circuit houses, bungalows, and rest houses during campaigns, he said.

As of now, the highest punishment for violation of the electoral code of conduct was six months in prison and a fine of Tk 50,000. For a political party, the highest fine used to be Tk 50,000.

The provision for imprisonment remains unchanged, Sanaullah said, but the fine will be raised to Tk 1.5 lakh.

"This was one of the recommendations from the electoral reform commission," he said.

NEW RULES

Sanaullah said parties and candidates would be able to use billboards. "The proposal to ban the use of posters also came from the reform commission, and we agreed with it."

There is an emphasis on the use of eco-friendly materials on campaign trails.

"A decision has been made to introduce voter slips. The restrictions on T-shirts and jackets will be relaxed."

Individuals serving or nominated as chairpersons or members of the governing bodies of educational institutions will be required to resign from those positions once their candidacy is finalised, because teachers from these institutions often serve as presiding and polling officers, he said, adding that it was also recommended by the reform commission.

Restrictions on the participation of government employees and the use of state institutions, and properties will be stricter. No foreigner will be allowed to fund social media campaigns for a candidate, Sanaullah said.

Yesterday's EC meeting included two agenda: finalising the code of conduct, and discussing the redrawing of the boundaries of constituencies.

"Due to time constraints and the unavailability of some data, we could not discuss the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. We expect to do it by next week."