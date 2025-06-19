EC discusses code of conduct, demarcation ahead of national election

The Election Commission (EC) is holding a key meeting today to finalise the draft code of conduct for political parties and candidates in the upcoming national parliamentary election, and to review issues related to the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, began at 11:00am at the CEC's conference room at the EC headquarters in Dhaka.

This is the seventh formal meeting of the current commission.

The agenda included finalising the draft "Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates, 2025, reviewing the delimitation of constituencies, and addressing other administrative matters.

On May 12, the government issued the Delimitation of Constituencies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

So far, the commission has received 607 applications proposing changes to 75 parliamentary constituencies.

Election Commissioner Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah recently confirmed that a committee has reviewed the submissions, and a detailed discussion will take place after Eid.

The EC is required to complete the constituency delimitation process before the national polls. The standard procedure involves publishing a draft of revised boundaries for all 300 constituencies, inviting public feedback, and conducting hearings before issuing the final gazette.

The draft code of conduct, under discussion today, proposes several new restrictions for the upcoming polls, including tighter regulations on campaigning and enhanced monitoring of social media activity during the interim government period, according to EC officials.

In addition to these major topics, the commission will also deliberate on several other issues.

Present at the meeting are the CEC, four election commissioners, the EC secretary, and other senior officials.