EC directs Sylhet DIG to take action

The Election Commission has directed the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in Sylhet range to take legal action against those involved in the recent post-polls violence that left seven people injured in Madhyanagar upazila, Sunamganj.

The commission came up with the directive in a letter signed by its Deputy Secretary Md Atirar Rahman on June 10.

The Daily Star got a copy of the letter yesterday.

"You [DIG] are requested to inform the Election Commission about the legal measures taken against those involved in the incident [attack]," said the letter.

Election to Madhyanagar Upazila Parishad was held on June 5.

Two days later, at least seven people, including a defeated chairman candidate Saidur Rahman, were injured in an attack allegedly by the supporters of his rival candidate Abdur Razzak Bhuiyan, who was elected as upazila chairman.

The clash ensued near Saidur's residence at Datiapara village.

Later, Saidur's son filed a complaint with the EC, alleging that local police were working in favour of Razzak, also elder brother another DIG.

However, local police officials denied the allegation.

Contacted earlier, Razzak claimed that his followers first came under attack by Saidur's men.