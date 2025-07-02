Bangladesh
Wed Jul 2, 2025 02:09 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 05:47 PM

EC aims to eliminate NID correction hassles

Since January 1, 2025, the EC has received 3.78 lakh correction applications

 

The hassle surrounding national identity card (NID) corrections will soon be a thing of the past, Election Commission (EC) Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said today.

He made the remark while speaking to reporters at the EC headquarters in Dhaka this morning.

The senior secretary said efforts are underway to bring the number of correction applications down to zero by reducing errors during the issuance process.

Since January 1, 2025, the EC has received 3.78 lakh correction applications, he said.

