Eavesdropping tech: Release white paper on its use against dissent

Civil society members urge govt

Civil society members yesterday called upon the government to publish a white paper on the recent use of software and technology to suppress dissent and civil rights in the country.

They made the call at a dialogue organised by Civil Reform Group Bangladesh 2.0 at the capital's BASIS auditorium.

Speakers at the event highlighted that thousands of crores of taka was spent on purchasing advanced software and technology from Israel and some other countries over the past decade.

Citizens have the right to know about those technologies and their applications, they observed.

Although the authorities claimed to have bought those expensive technologies for national security, those have mainly been used for political purposes to stifle dissent, the speakers said.

The dialogue titled "Surveillance, the Right to Privacy, and Freedom of Speech," brought together politicians, lawyers, human rights activists, journalists, and IT experts. The event was moderated by former BASIS president Fahim Mashroor.

The discussants said that Article 43 of the country's constitution guarantees every citizen's right to privacy. Despite this, the ordinary citizens' phones have frequently been tapped in recent years through telecom networks, supposedly under certain "unconstitutional provisions" of the Telecommunications Act.

This surveillance, carried out at the discretion of a select group of people without any regulatory oversight, has raised serious concerns. Alarmingly, the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina had acquired technologies that can hack smartphones and recording private calls, messages, photos, and videos without needing to access telecom networks.

The speakers termed such activities "illegal and a blatant violation of human rights".

Fahim said the interim government should publish a white paper detailing the surveillance activities conducted by the Hasina government.

He said the current advisory council of the interim government includes four human right activists who had been subjected to privacy breaches and harassment by the former authoritarian government. The advisers should understand the importance of this issue.

"We don't want the next political government to employ the same surveillance tools and technology to oppress the opponents. Full transparency is needed regarding how government agencies keep an eye on us and for what purpose. If surveillance is necessary for national security, it should be regulated by specific rules instead of being at the discretion of a few individuals," he observed.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said the surveillance-based state structure has been established mainly to cling to power.

Mentioning that surveillance has been used as a tool to suppress dissent and retain control of power, he said there is no need for organisations like National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) and Department of Telecommunications.

He called for a complete overhaul of the current surveillance of digital communications.

Sara Hossain, honorary executive director at Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, said irrelevant and unsubstantiated cases are being filed and statements made by some accused on remand are being published by the media even during the tenure of the interim government, raising serious ethical concerns.

She said discussions should be held on how the process of surveillance should be handled keeping in mind the international standards.

Journalist Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, who joined the event virtually, said surveillance practices are not unique to Bangladesh as similar measures exist in almost all countries, including the United Kingdom.

However, the governments in other countries exercise their powers without invading citizens' privacy, and they gather information to fight terrorism and ensure security. But the surveillance tools were used in Bangladesh against those who were critical of the Awami League government.

"After Sheikh Hasina left the Gono Bhaban [on August 5], numerous CDs were recovered from its premises. I have obtained copies of them. The contents of those CDs are so damaging that, if made public, they could potentially destroy the careers of many politicians. So it is quite clear that Sheikh Hasina used this disturbing information to manipulate others, keeping it in her possession as a tool for blackmailing others and create a political narrative."

Golam Mortoza, editor of The Daily Star Bangla, demanded full transparency from the interim government regarding the information on Israeli technologies acquired by Bangladesh, including Pegasus, and the illegal activities involving their procurement.

"As citizens, we want to know from the government on whose orders and under what processes those purchases were made, and how the money was spent. We want to know whether the truth is what we know, or if there are truths beyond our knowledge," he said.