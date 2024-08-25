Eavesdropping tech: Release white paper on govt surveillance

Urge civil society members

Civil society members yesterday called for publishing a white paper on the recent use of software and technology to suppress dissents and civil rights in the country.

They made the call at a dialogue organised by Civil Reform Group Bangladesh 2.0 at the capital's BASIS auditorium.

Speakers at the event highlighted that thousands of crores of taka was spent on purchasing advanced software and technology from Israel and some other countries over the past decade.

Citizens have the right to know about those technologies and their applications, they observed.

Although the authorities claimed to have bought these expensive technologies for national security, these technologies have mainly been used for political purposes to stifle dissents, the speakers said.

The dialogue titled "Surveillance, the Right to Privacy, and Freedom of Speech," brought together politicians, lawyers, human rights activists, journalists, and IT experts. The event was moderated by former BASIS president Fahim Mashroor.

The discussants said that Article 43 of the country's constitution guarantees every citizen's right to privacy. Despite this, the ordinary citizens' phones have frequently been tapped in recent years through telecom networks, supposedly under certain "unconstitutional provisions" of the Telecommunications Act.

This surveillance, carried out at the discretion of a select group of people without any regulatory oversight, has raised serious concerns. Alarmingly, the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina had recently acquired technologies that can hack smartphones and recording private calls, messages, photos, and videos without needing to access telecom networks.

The speakers termed such activities "illegal and a blatant violation of human rights".

Fahim said the interim government should publish a white paper detailing the surveillance activities conducted by the Hasina government.

He said the current advisory council of the interim government includes four human right activists who had been subjected to privacy breaches and harassment by the former authoritarian government. The advisers should understand the importance of this issue.

"We don't want the next political government to employ the same surveillance tools and technology to oppress the opponents. Full transparency is needed regarding how government agencies keep an eye on us and for what purpose. If surveillance is necessary for national security, it should be regulated by specific rules instead of being at the discretion of a few individuals," he observed.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said the surveillance-based state structure has been established mainly to cling to power.

He said surveillance has been used as a tool to suppress dissent and retain control.

He said there is no need for organisations like the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC) and the Department of Telecommunications.

Iftekharuzzaman called for a complete overhaul of the current digital surveillance system.