Ease visa conditions for workers

Most Viewed

Photo: UNB

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury has called on the UK government to ease visa conditions for Bangladeshi workers who want to work in hospitality and catering sectors.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a dialogue on Bangladesh hosted by the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Thursday.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, Bob Blackman MP, and APPG vice-chair Lord Karan Bilimoria spoke at the event.

APPG on Bangladesh Chair Rushanara Ali MP chaired the dialogue.

The state minister highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government's ongoing efforts to improve the well-being and welfare of Bangladeshis living around the world, including those in the UK.

The state minister hoped that the two governments would work together to create more job opportunities for Bangladeshi skilled workers, including restaurant workers, doctors, and nurses.

