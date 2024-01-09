Earthen pot sale on rise

Earthen pots on sale. The photo was taken from Palpara area in Jhenidah’s Kaliganj upazila. Photo: Star

A good number of potter families in different upazilas of the district, famous for date juice, are earning a handsome money by selling earthen pots to the farmers.

Usually, sale of clay pots sees a rise with the arrival of winter every year. Farmers said earthen pots are used for collecting and storing date juice during the winter.

According to Jhenidah Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), there are a total of around 1,38,835 date trees in six upazilas of the district, and farmers have a target to produce about 487 tonnes of molasses this year.

While talking to this correspondent a number of potters said they sell each pair of pots at Tk 80 to Tk 90 from mid-November to mid-March, while the same pair of posts is being sold for Tk 30 to Tk 40 during other time of the year.

Potter Shymol Kumar Paul of Shibnagar village in Kaliganj upazila, who has been engaged with the profession for nearly 45 years, said due to availability of plastic made jars and other products in the markets uses of earthen pots and other clay-made utensils have dropped significantly nowadays.

Although sale of clay pots increased during the winter, they struggle to earn that much in the rest seven months of the year, Shymol said.

Another Robin Kumar said they sell each pair of pots for Tk 30 Tk 40 and struggle to maintain their families from April to October, but they earn some good coins by selling the product during the winter.

Potter Sujit Kumar of Solaimanpur village in Kotchandpur upazila said there were nearly 1,200 potter families in Jhenidah only a few years ago, but now the number is only 300, because most of them have changed their profession.

Farmer Arman Hossain of Enayetpur village in Kaliganj upazila said he has 65 date trees and can produce two large pots of molasses every week.

He sells each pot of molasses for Tk 3,000, Arman said.

Another Amir Hossain, who has 35 date trees, said he gets six to seven kilograms of molasses per week and sell those at Tk 300 per kg. Jhenidah DAE Deputy Director Asgar Ali said molasses is a decent potassium source for human body, but nowadays some unscrupulous traders are mixing sugar with the date juice and losing its tradition.