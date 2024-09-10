Eager to work with Prof Yunus-led interim government: US

The United States has trashed the speculation on US involvement in the recent student-led anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

"We continue to be ready and eager to work with interim government that's led by Dr Muhammad Yunus as it charts its democratic future for the people of Bangladesh," Deputy Principal Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular briefing in Washington yesterday (September 9).

He said they are continuing to monitor the developments in Bangladesh closely.

Drawing his attention, one of the reporters said there have been claims about Chinese influence in Bangladeshi recent student protests.

In reply, Patel said he is just not going to speculate.

The reporter said some Indian media outlets have suggested US involvement in the anti-government protest in Bangladesh while India has historically been a close ally of the ousted government.

Patel said he has not seen those reports. "But what I can unequivocally say is that they are not true. That's probably why I've not seen them," he added.