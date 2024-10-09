E-waste a growing concern in Khulna

Electronic waste, or e-waste, is rapidly becoming a menace for Khulna city dwellers due to Khulna City Corporation's lack of facilities to manage this type of waste.

These discarded electronic items, including worn-off TVs, fridges, computers, mobile phones, and cables, among others, often contain non-biodegradable and hazardous components that pose severe environmental and health concerns.

According to KCC data, around 1,200–1,400 tonnes of waste are produced in the city daily. Of this, 800-900 tonnes are collected and dumped at designated sites, while the remaining 400-500 tonnes often end up being abandoned in the open, clogging drains and polluting waterbodies.

Of the total waste produced in the city daily, around 5-8 tonnes are e-waste, including expired batteries from around 25,000 battery-run rickshaws and 42,000 easy-bikes that run in the city.

Experts opined that city authorities must adapt and develop robust, effective systems to manage e-waste and safeguard the environment and public health, as these are bound to proliferate in quantity over time due to technological advancement.

Around 400 small and large shops in the city are engaged in trading scrap materials, including discarded electronic items.

Iqbal Jahid, who has been running such a shop in Sheikhpara area for past 25 years, said they sort and sell all types of electronic scrap, ranging from mobile phones to electric motors.

"No one in this market uses any protective gear for sorting these items,'' he added.

Shirajul Mia, a vendor who buys e-waste from door-to-door in the city and sells those to different scrap shops, said they recycle the collected waste as much as possible.

"Firstly, we separate and clean the valuable components for sale. The rest are sold as scraps and do not fetch much value," he said.

"I burn the cables to remove the copper and throw the rest. I've developed rashes in my hands while doing this work," he added.

Workers in scrap material businesses often face health issues such as rashes and other complications due to the harmful substances they have to encounter.

Professor Dr Abdullah Harun Chowdhury, head of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Khulna University, said e-waste contains various toxic compounds, including lead, cadmium, and mercury, which are harmful to people, animals, and the environment.

"The toxic compounds, like mercury, can pollute the environment and waterbodies in numerous ways, affecting soil and water quality, and consequently the flora and fauna that are dependent on these resources,'' he added.

Dr SM Farid Uz Zaman, former head of psychiatry department of Khulna Medical College Hospital, said the toxic elements found in e-waste can pose risks of devastating health hazards.

"Lead exposure can severely impact the nervous systems of newborns and children, while mercury can damage the brain and adversely impact cognitive functions. The health risks are exacerbated for those handling e-waste without proper protective gear,'' he added.

Contacted, Md Anisur Rahman, chief waste management officer of KCC, said a project on integrated waste management is underway.

"The Tk 52.70 crore project titled 'Integrated Landfill and Resource Recovery Facility-Shalua' is part of the Second City Region Development Project of Local Government Engineering Department and financed by the Asian Development Bank," he said.

"Once implemented, this facility will improve the segregation and management of all types of waste, including e-waste, and incorporate a more systematic approach to waste treatment,'' he added.