E-dictionary for sign language launched

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day 2024, UNDP yesterday introduced their "Sign Language E-Dictionary", designed to empower individuals to learn sign language and communicate effectively with those who have hearing and speech impairment.

This initiative is part of UNDP ongoing commitment to promote diversity, equity, and accessibility.

The e-dictionary, offering a comprehensive glossary of sign language, can be accessed directly online and downloaded from the Google Play Store, said UNDP in a statement.

Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative, said launching of the e-dictionary will foster communication and understanding for those with hearing and speech impairments.

"This innovative initiative not only aligns with the spirit of International Mother Language Day but also reflects our ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and accessibility in all aspects of our work. The Sign Language E-Dictionary is a powerful tool that allows normal individuals to learn and contribute to building a more inclusive and understanding society," he added.

UNDP also encouraged individuals, communities, and organisations to explore and utilise the e-dictionary resource.