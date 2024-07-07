Dyke collapse floods 17 villages in Kurigram

About 120 metres of two sections of the dyke in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram collapsed under the force of tidal water of the Dudhkumar river yesterday.

As a result, river water started entering the locality around noon.

The water entering through the dyke -- which collapsed at Miapara village of Bamandanga union -- flooded at least 17 villages in Nageshwari upazila's Bamandanga Union and Nageshwari municipality.

Miapara, Wapda Para, Bamandanga, Dhanitari, Teliani, Maliani, Baramani, Senpara, Pateshwari, Maminganj, Boaler Dara, Antaipar, and the villages of Harirpat, Bhaishtuli, Sanjuar Vita, Bhushitari, and Fakirtari in Nageshwari municipality are among the villages submerged under river water.

Meanwhile, the Dudhkumar river water was flowing 20cm above the danger level at Patshwari point since 6:00am yesterday morning.

Residents of Miapara village told The Daily Star that due to a section of the dyke collapsing, water from the Dudhkumar river has been entering the area since yesterday noon.

Since last night, the flow of water has accelerated. The village's houses had two to three feet of water. Many families from the village have left for safety, taking with them furniture, livestock, and necessities.

A farmer from Miapara village named Amzad Hossain, 65, told The Daily Star that by last night, four to five feet of water had seeped into the house. Together with his entire family, he has moved to a shelter. His 20 decimals of land with an Aman paddy seedbed and two bighas with vegetables were flooded.

The village will be severely flooded as a result of river water entering through the collapsed dyke, he added.

Asaduzzaman Roni, chairman of Bamandanga union parishad, said due to the collapse of the dyke, his union is currently dealing with a serious flood situation. In his union, homes of over 3,000 families had been flooded by last night. Authorities from the Water Development Board were asked to fix the dyke multiple times, but nothing was accomplished, he claimed.

"Due to the dyke collapse, there will be a lot of damage by Dudhkumar river water at 17 villages of Bamandanga union and Nageshwari municipality," he added.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of Water Development Board in Kurigram, told The Daily Star that preparations had been made to construct a dyke in the Miapara area. During the dry season, the dyke's construction will begin.

To stop river water from passing through the section of the dyke that has collapsed, sand-filled geobags will be positioned. The Dudhkumar water is moving quickly because the water level is above the danger mark, he added.

Nageshwari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shibbir Ahmed, said the villages' residents have been instructed to move to the shelters. Makeshift shelters have been established for them. The authorities of the WDB have been requested to move quickly to monitor the passage of river water through the section of the dyke that has collapsed.

"As the Dudhkumar water enters the area, there is a risk of major flooding in certain villages within the Bamandanga union and municipality," he added.