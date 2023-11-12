Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Duty doc, a new AI-based health app

Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:05 AM

Next Step Communi-cation has launched a healthcare app called "Duty Doc," using OpenAI GPT LLM, said a press release.

The developers said the app has the ability to tap into a wealth of medical knowledge gathered over the last five years, providing users with valuable insights into diseases, treatments, and information.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

To access Duty Doc's features, users input symptoms or a disease's name, receiving a comprehensive list of potential causes, treatment options, and preventive measures through an interactive chat interface.

The app also incorporates a text-to-speech service, said lead developer Jahidul Islam.

Jobayer Ahmed, the mastermind behind Duty Doc, said, "With healthcare costs on the rise, technology can be a cost-effective solution. That's why we've created Duty Doc, a free AI-based healthcare app."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রাজধানীতে ৪০ মিনিটে ৩ বাসে আগুন
|রাজনীতি

রাজধানীতে ৫ বাসে আগুন

ঢাকার আরামবাগ, গাবতলী ও গুলিস্তানে ৪০ মিনিটের ব্যবধানে তিনটি বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

কাশ্মীরে হাউসবোটে আগুন, ৩ বাংলাদেশি পর্যটকের মৃত্যু

৫২ মিনিট আগে