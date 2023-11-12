Duty doc, a new AI-based health app

Next Step Communi-cation has launched a healthcare app called "Duty Doc," using OpenAI GPT LLM, said a press release.

The developers said the app has the ability to tap into a wealth of medical knowledge gathered over the last five years, providing users with valuable insights into diseases, treatments, and information.

To access Duty Doc's features, users input symptoms or a disease's name, receiving a comprehensive list of potential causes, treatment options, and preventive measures through an interactive chat interface.

The app also incorporates a text-to-speech service, said lead developer Jahidul Islam.

Jobayer Ahmed, the mastermind behind Duty Doc, said, "With healthcare costs on the rise, technology can be a cost-effective solution. That's why we've created Duty Doc, a free AI-based healthcare app."