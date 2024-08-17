Dutch PM backs Yunus-led interim govt, aims for stronger tie

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has extended his best wishes to Bangladesh's interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus in its efforts to restore law and order, ensure accountability, and prepare for democratic elections.

"I wish you every success in the important yet difficult transitional tasks that lie ahead," he said in a letter to the chief adviser on August 15, according to the chief adviser's press wing.

He also highlighted the long-standing and cordial ties between Bangladesh and the Netherlands, expressing his eagerness to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.

"I look forward to supporting your interim government and further deepening our cooperation."