Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 17, 2024 12:48 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 01:07 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Dutch PM backs Yunus-led interim govt, aims for stronger tie

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 17, 2024 12:48 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 01:07 PM
Photo: Dick Schoof

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has extended his best wishes to Bangladesh's interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus in its efforts to restore law and order, ensure accountability, and prepare for democratic elections.

"I wish you every success in the important yet difficult transitional tasks that lie ahead," he said in a letter to the chief adviser on August 15, according to the chief adviser's press wing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also highlighted the long-standing and cordial ties between Bangladesh and the Netherlands, expressing his eagerness to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.

"I look forward to supporting your interim government and further deepening our cooperation."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ সফরে ইচ্ছুক সাংবাদিকদের দ্রুত ভিসা দিতে বলা হয়েছে

সামাজিক যোগাযোগ মাধ্যমে জানিয়েছেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস সচিব

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পাগলা মসজিদের সিন্দুকে এবার মিলল ২৮ বস্তা টাকা, গণনা চলছে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification