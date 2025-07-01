DU’s 104th founding anniv today

Today marks the 104th founding anniversary of Dhaka University. To commemorate the day, the university will hold colourful processions and discussions on campus.

According to the DU Public Relations Office, teachers, students, officials, and staff will gather at Smriti Chirantan Chattar around 9:30am and join a rally led by VC Prof Md Niaz Ahmed Khan around 9:45am.

At 10:00am, the national flag, university flag, and hall flags will be hoisted, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony in front of the Teacher-Student Centre.

A discussion titled "Dhaka University in Building an Equitable and Inclusive Society" will be held at 10:30am at the TSC auditorium, where UGC Chairman Prof SMA Faiz will present the keynote speech.

Classes will remain suspended from 10:00am to 12:00pm to facilitate the celebrations, but examinations will be held as scheduled. Vehicular movement through the Nilkhet and Fuller Road entrances will be suspended from 9:30am to 10:30am.

Dr Serajul Islam Choudhury, professor emeritus at DU, said DU has always had two roles -- as an academic institution and as a force in social and political movements.

"We must remember it was founded with a political purpose and took part in the anti-British and anti-Pakistan struggles. Even after independence, it stood up against autocracy. Few universities have had to balance education with such social and political responsibilities."

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, in a message, extended his warmest greetings and congratulations to all members of the university family -- including teachers, students, guardians, and alumni -- on the occasion of its founding anniversary, reports BSS.

He also urged the authorities to expand the field of research and use the research knowledge for the welfare of the country and its people.