Durga puja concludes with idol immersion across the country

Devotees march the idol of Goddess Durga toward the Patenga Sea in Chattogram, surrounded by vibrant clouds of colour and joyful chants. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Durga Puja, the largest religious festival for Bangali Hindus, comes to a close today with the immersion of Goddess Durga's idols in water bodies across the country, marking the end of five days of devotion, celebration, and community bonding.

In Dhaka, thousands of devotees have begun gathering along the banks of the Buriganga river, where idols from temples and neighbourhoods are being transported on brightly decorated trucks for immersion.

Devotees carry a beautifully adorned idol of Goddess Durga toward the Buriganga river for immersion, marking the end of Durga Puja. Photo : Palash Khan

The ritual, which symbolises Goddess Durga's return to her celestial home, is a deeply emotional moment for devotees -- a mix of joy and sorrow as they bid farewell to the goddess.

The immersion ceremony is the final act of the festival and is accompanied by prayers, chants, and the blowing of conch shells, creating a vibrant yet poignant atmosphere.

Devotees throw flowers into the river as they watch the idols slowly sink, a gesture symbolising the goddess's departure.

In the serene waters of Patenga Sea Beach, the idol of Goddess Durga is immersed amidst the gathering of thousands of devotees. Photo: Rajib Raihan

A highlight of the final day is the "Sindur Khela" ceremony, where the married women adorn each other with vermilion, symbolising the strength of the goddess.

As thousands of people gather to witness the grand immersion, the event underscores the enduring cultural and spiritual significance of Durga Puja.

With this farewell, devotees look forward to Durga's return next year, keeping alive the hope and spirit of the festival.