Durga Puja: Chief adviser greets Hindu community

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus yesterday greeted all Hindu citizens of the country on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, beginning today.

"On the occasion of Durga Puja, the main religious festival of the Hindu community, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the Hindu citizens of the country," he said in a message on the eve of the day.

Durga Puja is not only a festival of the Hindu community rather it has now become a universal festival, he said. Dr Yunus said destruction of evil forces and worship of truth and beauty are the main features of the Durga Puja.

"This country belongs to all of us. This country is a safe abode for all people irrespective of caste and religion," he added. He wished peace, welfare and prosperity to all the citizens of Bangladesh.