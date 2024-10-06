Durga Puja: 257 mandaps set up in Dhaka

This year's Durga Puja will be celebrated at 257 mandaps in Dhaka city.

The largest religious festival of the Hindu community will begin on October 9 and end with the 'Bijoya Dashami' procession and immersion of the idols on October 13.

Mandaps have been installed at Dhakeshwari Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Ashram, Banani, Kalabagan, Shakharibazar, Siddheswari Kali Temple, Ramna Kali Temple, Jagannath Hall at Dhaka University, other temples at Farmgate, and the historic areas of Shakharibazar and Tantibazar in Old Dhaka.

The last-minute preparations are on in full swing, with artisans working to give finishing touches to the idols.

Customers are gathering at traditional shops in Old Dhaka's Shakharibazar to buy essential items including shells, idol garments, bells, clay pots, earthen lamps, incense sticks, divine garlands, crowns, sarees, dhotis, panjabis, and various ornaments for the festival.

Strict security measures have been taken nationwide to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations. A central police control room will be set up at Dhakeshwari Temple compound to oversee the overall security of the mandaps in the capital.

Following a visit to the national temple on Saturday, Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman said, "Everyone in this country has equal rights. Each person will practise their own religion. Everything necessary will be done for this."

He assured that the army will be present for security and to encourage attendees to visit the pavilions without fear.

"We aim to create an enjoyable environment where everyone can celebrate the festival," he said.

Over 2,12,192 Ansar members will be deployed across 32,666 mandaps in the country. Border Guard Bangladesh members will also remain vigilant.