Durga idols vandalised in Mymensingh, Netrakona

Durga idols have been vandalised in Mymensingh and Kendua upazila of Netrakona in separate incidents.

In Mymensingh, locals detained a 17-year-old boy for ransacking a Durga idol in Gouripur Municipality around 3:30am yesterday, and handed him over to police, said Mirza Mazharul Anwar, officer-in-charge of Gouripur Police Station.

Family members claimed him to be mentally challenged and showed a card of Department of Social Welfare in support of their claim, the OC said.

In Netrokona, miscreants vandalised two Durga idols at Matrisangha Durga Temple in Jurail village under Kendua upazila on Tuesday, said OC Mizanur Rahman of Kendua Police Station.

On information, police and army personnel visited the spot, he said.

"A general diary was lodged. No one has been arrested yet. Police are investigating the incident," the OC added.