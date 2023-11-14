Dumuria booming with early winter beans

Hundreds of farmers nursing plants with freshly grown early winter beans -- this is what this correspondent saw during his recent visit to Gutudia village in Khulna's Dumuria upazila.

Following favourable weather, early winter bean cultivators in the village are elated with yield, hoping to make a good profit.

Over 80 percent of the village's residents cultivate these beans.

A similar situation was found in Kharnia, Rajibpur, Jabra, Bandha, Taltala, Bhulbaria, and Baratia villages.

Most farmers were seen picking up beans from plants grown along the edges of fish enclosures before piling them into sacks and taking them to local markets.

This year's harvest of this off-season variety, which usually takes place around November, is worth around Tk 50 crore. Already, 12 wholesale markets have been set up, benefiting about 400 bean farmers, who plant seeds on edges of fish enclosures, said agriculture officials.

"I pick up over 20 maunds every week from my seven-bigha plantation, selling per kg for Tk 40-55. I spent Tk 17,500 per bigha on seeds, irrigation, and labour, so the price is quite good compared to investment," said Ismail Sheikh of Gutudia, who has already sold beans worth Tk 3.2 lakh.

Cultivating beans on edge of six bighas of fish enclosure in July, Tobarok Mia's produce was ready for harvest within just a couple of months.

"It is possible to do so with proper care and regular use of vermicompost," said the Bhulbaria village-based cultivator, who is currently selling 300-350 kg beans for Tk 45-55 per kg every week.

Md Inshad Ibne Amin, the upazila agriculture officer, said over 690 hectares of land in 14 unions have been brought under early variety bean cultivation, and 8,992 tonnes of beans worth around Tk 50 crore are expected to be harvested this season.

Kazi Zahangir Hossain, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension in Khulna, said off-season beans are more profitable than winter beans. "Also, heavy rain never affects the production as it grows on high lands of fish enclosures,'' he added.