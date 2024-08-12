DUET VC, pro-VC, 3 others resign

Vice chancellor of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) Prof Dr Md Habibur Rahman and its pro-VC Abdur Rashid resigned from their posts today.

Additionally, the university's registrar Himangsu Bhowmik, and its department directors Md Nazrul Islam (student welfare department) and Md Mostafizur Rahman (physical education department), have also resigned.

Himanshu confirmed the news to our local correspondent around 8:00pm.

Earlier in the day, the students started protesting on campus, pressing home their four-point demand, including the resignation of the four mentioned above.