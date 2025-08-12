DUCSU polls: Nomination submission from today

The submission of nomination papers for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) elections is set to begin today.

According to the election schedule announced by Chief Returning Officer Professor Jashim Uddin, nomination papers will be distributed from August 12 to August 18, between 10:00am and 4:00pm.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is August 19.

Scrutiny of the papers will take place on August 20, and the list of valid candidates will be announced at 1:00pm on August 21.

Candidates may withdraw their candidacy until 1:00pm on August 25, after which the final list of contestants will be published the following day.

Voting will be held on September 9, from 8:00am to 3:00pm, while vote counting and result announcements will follow the same day.

Though DUCSU polls are meant to be held annually, the last election took place in 2019 after a 29-year hiatus.

The announcement of nomination submission follows months of debate over whether the polls should be held before or after the upcoming national election.

Leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal had demanded the DUCSU election take place after the national polls, while Students Against Discrimination, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and several left-leaning student organisations had called for it to be held as soon as possible.