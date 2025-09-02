Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal candidate Tanvir condemns ‘DU’s silence’ on rape threat

Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, general secretary candidate from the Chhatra Dal panel in the Ducsu polls, today accused Dhaka University administration of inaction over the rape threat made against a female student who had challenged the candidacy of the Islami Chhatra Shibir president.

He said, "It has been nearly 24 hours, yet the administration has not taken any action. We ask this spineless administration to stand up straight and do their duty. And if they cannot, then they should admit failure and hand over responsibility to someone else."

His comments came a day after a Dhaka University student, who filed a writ petition against SM Farhad, a general secretary candidate from Shibir panel in the polls, received rape threat on Facebook from another student, triggering outrage among the students on campus.

He further alleged that the university has kept loopholes in place to prolong the Dhaka University Central Students' Union election process. "Those who want to delay the Ducsu election just like the national election, the Dhaka University students will show them the red flag," he said.

Highlighting past incidents, Tanvir recalled: "A few months ago, when a woman was harassed on campus, the accused was handed over to police, but a mob forcibly freed him. The administration could not even ensure minimum punishment."

Tanvir also said, "At a time when women students are still carrying the festive spirit of this election, a so-called Islamic student organisation played their last trump card. But I believe the real students of the university, especially the female students, will reject these perpetrators on September 9 through their ballots."

He said, "The safety of female students on this campus will be ensured at any cost."

Meanwhile, Chhatra Dal activists brought out a procession on the campus and staged a sit-in in front of the vice-chancellor's office, where several leaders delivered speeches.