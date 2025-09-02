Ducsu elections: SC chamber judge extends stay on HC order

The Supreme Court chamber judge today extended until tomorrow its earlier order, issued on Monday, that halted a High Court (HC) directive to suspend the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election until October 30.

Justice Farah Mahbub, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, extended the order following a petition filed by Dhaka University (DU) authorities seeking a stay on the HC order.

The apex court chamber judge also sent DU's petition to its regular bench for hearing tomorrow.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, accompanied by Advocate Saddam Hossen, appeared for DU, while Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua represented the writ petitioner during today's hearing.

Following a writ petition, the HC yesterday stayed the Ducsu election process and final voter list until October 30.

The court directed writ petitioner BM Fahmida Alam, Liberation War and Democratic Movements Affairs Secretary candidate from the left alliance panel, to file a complaint with DU's election tribunal regarding the political background of SM Farhad along with all relevant documents within 15 days.

It ordered the tribunal to dispose of the complaint and submit a report before the court by October 21.

The HC also issued a rule questioning the legality of DU's action to allow SM Farhad, general secretary candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel, to contest the Ducsu elections. It fixed October 30 for further hearing on the issue.

In the writ petition, Fahmida alleged that Farhad was involved with the politics of the now-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League and prayed for a stay on the effectiveness of Farhad's candidature.