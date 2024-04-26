Dubai-Bound Biman Flight: Hundreds suffer for technical glitch in aircraft

Several hundred passengers had to suffer at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Wednesday as a Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight was delayed for around 19 hours due to a technical glitch in the aircraft.

There was no electricity or power on the Biman's flight for around three hours.

Biman authorities said the flight BG-147 landed at the Chattogram airport from Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon on its way to Dubai.

After passengers boarded the flight, it was pushed back to 7:45pm. The aircraft got to the runway and tried to increase the engine power, which failed due to a sudden technical problem, Biman said.

The pilot-in-command then called the ground engineer, who then started working to resolve the issue.

As it was taking time to fix the technical glitch, passengers were brought out of the aircraft and taken to the terminal. Later, passengers were sent to hotels.

After delaying for around 19 hours, the flight finally departed from Chattogram airport for Dubai at around 2:10pm on Wednesday after solving all the mechanical problems with the aircraft.