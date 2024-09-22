Dual rule in judiciary must end

Says CJ Refaat Ahmed, calls for separate secretariat under SC

True independence of judges in Bangladesh hinges on the abolition of the longstanding dual governance system within the judiciary, said Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.

The joint authority of the Supreme Court and the law ministry must be dismantled, he told judges of subordinate courts at an event yesterday.

In its place, a separate secretariat under the Bangladesh Supreme Court must be established.

"This would be the first necessary step to ensure the judiciary's autonomy and integrity," he said at the event held at the Supreme Court premises.

Until this dual governance structure is eliminated, judges will not be able to exercise their duties independently.

A transparent and accountable judiciary is essential for restoring public trust, which has been eroded due to years of interference, Ahmed said.

The judiciary's independence is not only a constitutional requirement but a cornerstone for upholding the rule of law in Bangladesh.

He highlighted several systemic issues plaguing the judiciary, including a lack of clear policies for the appointment and promotion of judges, severe shortages of judges relative to caseloads and infrastructural inadequacies.

He called for immediate government action to implement reforms aimed at strengthening the judiciary and restoring faith among the populace.

Moreover, he mentioned the necessity of implementing the full ruling in the Masdar Hossain case, which emphasises the independence of subordinate court judges.

Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul said they want to establish true justice and get out of the culture of filing blanket cases.

"We want to establish true justice. We want to get out of the culture of filing blanket cases, using the judiciary to harass people, destroying people's livelihoods, and creating continuous grievances, anger, and discord among people."

The immediate past government started the culture of false and blanket cases, Nazrul added.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman expressed deep concerns over the continued presence of judges who have allegedly acted as accomplices of fascism in significant positions within the judiciary.

He emphasised that the judges, known for their roles in undermining citizens' rights, remain in critical postings.

Asaduzzaman highlighted the urgent need for vigilance from both the legal advisory offices and the Chief Justice's office, warning that the ongoing situation could tarnish public trust in the judicial system.

He recalled a dark period over the last decade and a half, where citizens' basic human rights and voting rights were reportedly stripped away through violence, enforced disappearances and repression.

Millions were falsely accused in cases designed to suppress dissent, leading to a significant erosion of fundamental rights such as freedom of speech and assembly.

Reflecting on the judiciary's role during the turbulent times, Asaduzzaman lamented its failure to uphold justice, asserting that many judges acted as passive observers or adopted submissive stances.