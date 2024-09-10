DU teachers propose new recruitment process

Dhaka University Shikkhok Samaj (DU Teachers' Society) has proposed a new two-step recruitment process for university teachers, replacing the current system.

The draft proposal was presented yesterday at a programme titled "Dhaka University: Reformation of Education System" held at the Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of the DU Social Sciences Faculty building.

Under the proposed procedure, candidates will first be selected by an academic committee based on their qualifications and experience, including higher degrees such as MPhil, PhD, and post-doctoral fellowships.

In the second stage, shortlisted candidates will be invited to the campus to undergo a series of assessments. They will deliver a teaching demonstration in front of the department's faculty, students, and a recruitment committee, with evaluations made by the audience.

This will be followed by a dialogue and Q&A session with masters' students to further assess the candidate. The final step involves a viva board conducted by the selection committee.

The new procedure will apply from the initial recruitment for non-permanent lecturer posts. According to the proposal, lecturers will start as non-permanent and can become permanent and eligible for promotion to assistant professor upon earning a PhD and publishing a paper in a top journal of their discipline.

The current system recruits candidates based on a viva board and academic performance, but the new proposal emphasises skills, experience, and achievements in addition to qualifications.

Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, Treasurer Prof Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Movement Abdul Quader, and Umama Fatema spoke at the meeting.