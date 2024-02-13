DU teacher sent on three-month leave

The Dhaka University authorities have sent Prof Naadir Junaid on a three-month leave to investigate the sexual harassment allegations brought against him by a female student of the university.

The authorities took the decision yesterday afternoon in the face of students' movement.

The development was confirmed to The Daily Star by Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed, chairperson of DU's Mass Communication and Journalism department.

A letter from the Registrar's Office was received by Prof Mansur and he read it out before the protesting students.

Prof Mansur informed the students that Prof Naadir of the department has been placed on a three-month leave, preventing him from all academic and administrative activities.

Students of the department boycotted classes until yesterday, the second consecutive day since Sunday, demanding an investigation into the allegation. At the same time, they demanded that the teacher be exempted from all academic activities.

Prof Mansur said they will raise the issue at the next DU syndicate meeting.

On Sunday, the student lodged a written complaint with the university's vice chancellor against Naadir for sexually harassing her.