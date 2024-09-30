DU students rally against cancellation of textbook revision committee

Students of Dhaka University today protested the cancellation of the textbook revision committee and labelling of Professor Samina Luthfa of the university's sociology department as "anti-Islam."

The protest rally organised by general students took place at the foot of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University.

During the rally, students voiced their concerns over labeling Professor Samina Luthfa as "anti-Islam".

Referring to her significant contributions to the student movement, they argued that such baseless labelling hinders efforts to create a non-discriminatory and just Bangladesh.

The protest followed the recent cancellation of a textbook revision committee by the Ministry of Education, after objections from certain religious organisations regarding two of its members.