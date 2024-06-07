DU students protest quota restoration

A human chain took place at Dhaka University yesterday, protesting the High Court's decision to retain a 56 percent quota in government jobs, including a 30 percent freedom fighter quota. Former activists of Chhatra Odikhar Parishad and 2018 Quota Reformation Movement leaders criticised the decision as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

At least 500 DU students participated in the protest held in front of Raju sculpture. After the human chain, they marched towards the Shahed Minar.

The protestors argued that such quotas undermine equality and called for the High Court to revoke the order.