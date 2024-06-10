DU students protest quota reinstatement

HC verdict to remain effective till July 4

Dhaka University students yesterday staged a protest against a High Court verdict to reinstate a 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children in recruitment for first and second class government jobs.

Several hundreds of students, including some alumni, brought out a procession from the university's central library around 11:00am and assembled at the base of the Raju Sculpture, demanding the cancellation of the quota system.

They warned of going for an all-out movement if the quota was not removed by the end of June.

"We demand cancellation of all quotas in government jobs. If the government resumes the quota system, we will go for a tougher movement," Asaduzzaman, a master's student, told The Daily Star.

Moajjam Hossain, a job seeker, said, "The prime minister cancelled quotas in government jobs following our demands for reforming the quota system in 2018. If the quotas are reinstated, a tougher movement will be announced after June 30."

Rakib Al Hasan, a former DU student who also participated in the protest, said, "We strongly protest the new order of quota reinstatement, as it's discriminatory."

A team of representatives of the protesters submitted a memorandum to the Attorney General's office, attaching their demands. They urged the government not to resume the quota system, said Hasnat Abudllah, a representative.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court yesterday upheld the HC verdict till July 4.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, sent a petition -- filed by the government challenging the HC judgement -- to its full bench for hearing on the matter on July 4.

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of the ninth to 13th grades.