DU students protest against border killing

A group of Dhaka University students today brought out a torch procession in response to the killing of Bangladeshi teenager Jayanta Kumar Singha, 14, by BSF forces along Kantivita border in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila.

The procession began at TSC and concluded with a rally in front of the Raju Sculpture.

Readus Salehin Jawad, a student of the economics department, led the rally.

Rajekuzzaman Jewel from the television and film department said, "Just two days after the murder of Swarna Das, there has been another killing at the border. We repeatedly find ourselves standing against Indian aggression because successive Bangladeshi governments had similar foreign policies towards India. It is crucial for everyone to unite against all forms of imperialistic aggression."

Muhammad Mustakim, from economics department said, "With the fall of the pro-India Awami government, students dreamt of a new Bangladesh. However, ongoing Indian water terrorism and the regular killing of Bangladeshi citizens at the border indicate that Bangladesh still follows a submissive foreign policy towards India. We demand that the interim government take a firm stance against Indian aggression and fight these incidents according to international law."

Fatin Ishraque of the physics department said, "We want to tell the interim government that if you are indeed a government of the people, elected through a popular uprising, you must take action on this issue. The border killings are violations of international human rights law. Under this law, you must hold the Indian government and the BSF accountable. You have the Indian Embassy in your country; you need to demand accountability from them and give an ultimatum. We urge the people to stay on the streets and continue the struggle against Indian imperialism."

Saifulah Saif of the Japanese Studies Department also spoke at the rally, with the concluding remarks given by Naeem Uddin from anthropology department.