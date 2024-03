Professor Zia Rahman, dean of Department of Criminology of Dhaka University, passed away at a hospital in the capital early today. He was 60.

He was declared dead at 4:15am at LabAid Hospital, Najmus Sakib, associate professor of the same department, told The Daily Star.

Zia Rahman, who was also founder chair of the Department of Criminology, left behind his wife.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor A S M Maksud Kamal went to the hospital to see him.