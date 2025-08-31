DU Prof Hafizur denied bail in Anti-terrorism case

Court also rejects bail petition of another accused Abdullah Al Amin

Dhaka University law professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman has been denied bail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act over a speech delivered under the banner of "Mancha 71".

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub issued the order today after hearing a petition filed by the defence, a court staffer said.

The court also rejected the bail plea of another accused, Abdullah Al Amin.

During the hearing, state lawyer Md Shamsuddoha Sumon opposed the bail petitions.

On August 29, police filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station against Hafizur, former minister and expelled Awami League leader Abdul Latif Siddique, and 14 others under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The 16 accused, including Hafizur and Latif, were sent to jail the same day after being produced before the court.