Thirteen out of the 14 members of Dhaka University's Proctorial Team have submitted their resignation letters, citing personal reasons.

The resignations were submitted to DU Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal today, Prof Maksudur Rahman, who was among the resignees, confirmed the matter on Thursday evening. He was the proctor of DU.

"I received their resignation letter today citing "personal and family reasons," the VC told The Daily Star.