DU launches ‘July Memorial Museum’

6 left student bodies boycott event over Shibir presence

The "July Memorial Museum" (July Smriti Songrohoshala) was inaugurated at the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) building yesterday to honour the martyrs and injured of the July uprising.

The event was presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, while Education Adviser Prof Dr CR Abrar was present as the chief guest.

Addressing the programme, the adviser said, "The martyrs sacrificed their lives to eliminate discrimination. They brought down autocracy and gave birth to a new Bangladesh. When a student visits this gallery, questions will arise in their mind -- why did these young people give their lives? Then they will be able to understand."

The nation is eternally indebted to the martyrs of the July uprising, as they have set us free from all sorts of deprivation, he said.

VC Niaz Ahmed said the museum has been inaugurated in a limited capacity and gradually, it will be developed into a complete museum.

"We must avoid political bickering and hateful attitudes regarding these matters. We will not let these topics be destroyed by political conflicts. The events of 1969, 1971, 1990, and 2024 are part of a historical continuum. We will not allow any evil attempt to set them against each other," said the VC.

Photo: PR office DU

Meanwhile, six left-leaning student organisations at Dhaka University -- Chhatra Union, Biplobi Chhatra Moitree, Chhatra Federation, Bangladesh Chhatra Council, Pahari Chhatra Parishad, and Bangladesh Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (BASAD) -- did not take part in the inauguration ceremony, protesting the invitation and presence of Chhatra Shibir leaders at the programme.

The leaders of the student bodies criticised the university administration for what they termed an attempt to "normalise" Shibir's participation in student activities, disregarding the historical consensus that had excluded anti-liberation forces from campus platforms.

Shibir was banned from operating on campus by Paribesh Parishad -- a student representative platform -- following the fall of the Ershad regime in 1990. However, Shibir leaders claim they do not recognise any decision made by Paribesh Parishad, as it is not an official university body.