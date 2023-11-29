From DU to Gaza: Students take stance in solidarity with Palestinians

Over 300 Dhaka University students held a rally today holding a large Palestinian flag to express solidarity with the country's people in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture.

The programme was arranged to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which was announced in 1977 by the United Nations General Assembly.

They also held placards and banners with 'Gaza will never die', 'Free Palestine, save Aqsa', and 'No to Zionism' written on them, reports our DU correspondent.

Another group of students, wearing jerseys designed with the Palestinian flag, were seen chanting slogans supporting Palestine's people.

The demonstration was arranged under the banner of general students, where a few student organisations, including Bangladesh Students' Union, Students' Federation, Socialist Students' Front and Democratic Students' Force, expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

Singer Arup Rahee also expressed his solidarity with the students' stance.

"The Israeli people who were persecuted and forced to emigrate during the Second World War are now forcing Palestinian people to emigrate from their motherland. It is unexpected," said Arup.

"We are standing beside the Palestinians to express solidarity with them. Our stance is against all brutality in Gaza, where a large number of children and women were killed," he added.

The programme began around 12:00pm and continued till 2:00pm.