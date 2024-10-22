DU entry tests from January 4

The admission tests for Dhaka University for the academic year 2024-2025 will start from January 4, 2025 with the Fine Arts unit.

Following the admission test of Fine Arts, Arts, Law and Social Sciences unit exams will be held on January 25.

The entrance exams for Science (Ka unit) will be held on February 1, Business Studies (Ga unit) will be held on February 8.

Asides, IBA exams will be held on January 3.

Admission seekers can apply via online from November 4 to November 25.

The decisions came yesterday from a General Admission Committee meeting presided over by Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, vice-chancellor of the university, meeting insiders told The Daily Star.