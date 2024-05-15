DU central library: No smart card, no entry

Dhaka University is planning to introduce a smart card system for its central library. The system will prohibit outsiders and former DU students from entering the library.

"Students will have to scan their smart cards to enter the library. Hopefully, this system will be put into place by next month," said Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice chancellor of the university.

Witnesses say many DU students, mainly those willing to take BCS and other competitive government job recruitment tests, start gathering in front of the central library gate around 5:00am, three hours before the gate is opened, he explained.

The students use their bags, a book, or even a newspaper page to book their spots in the long queues. The library, which has a capacity of 1,500 seats, sees a huge rush every day as a result. So, this smart card will help the university ensure seats for students at the library, he added.