DU announces indefinite closure, students throng VC residence in protest

The Dhaka University authorities have closed the university indefinitely for the safety of students and to ensure a congenial atmosphere on campus.

The authority has also instructed students to vacate the halls by 6:00pm this evening.

Protesting the decision, DU students have thronged the VC's residence around 12:30pm, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.

The decision was made at an emergency syndicate meeting of the university presided over by DU Vice Chancellor Prof AKM Maksud Kamal this noon.

DU Pro VC (academic) Sitesh Chandra Bachar expressed sorrow over the deaths of students that occurred yesterday.

"Considering the security of the students, we have decided to close the university indefinitely and evacuate the halls," he told The Daily Star.

In a major escalation of violence yesterday, at least six people, including three students, were killed and several hundred injured in clashes between quota protesters and Chhatra League activists and police across the country.

Students and job seekers have been waging a movement for reform of the quota system for government jobs for the last two weeks.

On Sunday night, alongside demonstrating for quota reform, they protested what they termed as a "disparaging remark" by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her press conference earlier in the day at the Gono Bhaban.

Violence between students and Chhatra League has been escalating since.

The High Court on June 5 declared illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished quotas in government jobs, and on July 10 the Supreme Court issued a status quo on the High Court judgement.