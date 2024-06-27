DU allocates only 2.12pc for research

Dhaka University authorities yesterday approved a Tk 945.15 crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, while setting aside only Tk 20.05 crore as research grants.

The research budget was approved against 2,000 teachers of the university, meaning only Tk 1 lakh has been allocated per teacher. The allocation for the research grants is only 2.12 percent of the total outlay.

More than half of the budget will be spent on the salaries and pensions of teachers and staffers.

There are 60 research centres at the university. If the amount of grants is divided among them, each would get Tk 33.41 lakh for research work for a year.

Of the total outlay, around Tk 299.19 crore (31.65 percent) was allocated for salaries, Tk 218.43 crore (23.12 percent) for gratuity, and Tk 112.95 crore (11.95 percent) for pensions and retirement, according to the DU budget book.

Society and the state's disinterest in creating new knowledge is responsible for this, as the allocation is very low. It is not only at Dhaka University. It is the same in all universities. — Serajul Islam Choudhury Professor Emeritus at DU

Educationists have expressed dissatisfaction over such a paltry allocation for research grants.

Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury said, "Teachers are losing interest in research. Society and the state's disinterest in creating new knowledge is responsible for this, as the allocation is very low. It is not only at Dhaka University. It is the same in all universities."

"Research requires concerted initiative. We lack that too. This is an ominous sign for society and the state. The interest in creating new knowledge should be increased among teachers, and the state should take initiatives for this," he added.