Supporters of Ishraque call off protests

DSCC administrator joins work after 42 days

Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia resumed duties at Nagar Bhaban yesterday afternoon as BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's supporters reopened the office after 42 days.

Officials from the engineering department also returned to work.

Ishraque's supporters also announced an end to their movement.

The protest began on May 14, with demonstrators demanding that Ishraque be sworn in as mayor. From May 15 to June 23, DSCC employees locked the main gate and departmental offices, suspending all civic services during the period.

Limited services resumed on June 23, when the main gate reopened following a 40-day closure.

Speaking to reporters, the DSCC administrator said the focus was firmly on moving forward.

"We do not wish to dwell on the past. There is a great deal of work ahead, and we are committed to getting it done," he said.

"I want to reassure city residents that all civic services will continue without disruption. Our offices will now remain open on both Fridays and Saturdays. I will be working closely with all my colleagues."

He outlined three key priorities for the coming days: mosquito control, cleanliness, and finalising the budget for the next financial year.

"We are working to enhance the effectiveness of our services. Preparations for the forthcoming budget are already in progress," he added.

Shahjahan was welcomed by pro-BNP Employees' Union leaders Arif Chowdhury and Belayet Hossain Babu, key coordinators of the protest under the banner "Dhakabashi".

Arif said they had received instructions from Ishraque to cooperate with the administrator.

Although there is no longer any official sit-in programme by either Dhakabashi or the Workers' Union, Arif said an informal presence would be maintained to prevent any attempt to spread panic.